CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University alumni are set to raise funds for the university on June 24 and 25 at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino in Ruidoso, New Mexico, according to Ronnie Hall, Alumni Association executive director.

“We’re so happy to return to the beautiful mountains of New Mexico for this exciting weekend,” Hall said. “WT Weekend in Ruidoso Downs is more than just a good time, though. Our alumni and their friends can use the weekend as an opportunity to make targeted donations to the Colleges and units of their choice.”

Tickets are $100 each, and space is limited. The cost includes entry to the track’s Jockey Club, a catered lunch and valet parking, plus a commemorative program. Tickets for the event should be purchased by June 17 with officials at WT stating that nearly 1,000 WT alumni live in eastern New Mexico.

Officials added that attendees will learn more about the university between each of the day’s 10 scheduled races and QR codes posted throughout the Jockey Club will direct people to buffalum.com/ruidoso where they can donate to the following WT associations:

WT Alumni Association;

Student Enrollment;

WT Athletics;

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum;

WT Graduate School;

Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences;

Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business;

Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences;

College of Engineering;

Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities;

College of Nursing and Health Sciences

WT alumni will also gather at 6:00 p.m. on June 24 for a meet and greet at Billy’s Sports Bar and Grill at the track where, according to officials, the WT Alumni Association will make a donation to the Community Foundation of Lincoln County to “help support those impacted by the McBride Fire that struck Ruidoso in April.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who perished. We are grateful for the fire crews who fought to contain the fires and for the emergency crews who helped care for and safely evacuate those in danger,” Hall said. “For all our alumni who live or own property in the region, you are always part of the Buff family and are in our hearts.”

For information on WT Weekend in Ruidoso Downs, visit buffalum.com/ruidoso.