WT Alumni Association to host networking events, service project in Houston

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the WT Alumni Association are searching for alumni from West Texas A&M University in the Houston area to take part in a number of events this weekend.

According to a news release, the association will host events in Houston Friday and Saturday. The weekend will center around a ‘Serve with the Herd’ service project at Hope’s Path, a faith-based nonprofit that provides a “residential program” for men aged out of the foster care program.

Participants will take part in the organization’s Make a Meal program, teaching individuals how to cook their favorite dishes and sharing a meal with them.

“We have a large concentration of WT alumni in the north Houston area, so we wanted to target their neighborhood as much as possible,” Ronnie Hall, the executive director of the WT Alumni Association, said in the release. “This will be our first ‘Serve with the Herd’ project. There’s something special about coming together and serving. We want our Buff alumni to share their love of university life with these Hope’s Path participants so they can see what’s possible for them if they decide to pursue a degree in higher education.”

Individuals will also be able to participate in two networking events with fellow West Texas A&M Alumni at the following two events:

Brunch wtih the Buffs, 10 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 22) at The Buffalo Grille, located at 1301 Voss Rd. in Houston;

Buffs and Brews, 6 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 22) at the Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co., located at 2101 Summer St. in Houston.

“We are excited to reconnect with alumni who, while they may live hundreds of miles away, are still very valuable members of the Buff community,” Hall said in the release.

To register for the free events, visit the alumni association’s website.