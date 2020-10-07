Wright Elementary going virtual due to COVID-19, Perryton ISD says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Perryton ISD said Wright Elementary will be going virtual due to COVID-19 effective immediately.

PISD said students will return on Oct. 21.

The district said teachers will contact parents about virtual learning.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss