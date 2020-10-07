Wright Elementary going virtual due to COVID-19, Perryton ISD says

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Perryton ISD said Wright Elementary will be going virtual due to COVID-19 effective immediately.
PISD said students will return on Oct. 21.
The district said teachers will contact parents about virtual learning.
