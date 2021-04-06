OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to TxDOT Amarillo, a vehicle wreck on US 385 at I-40 has slowed traffic.
Motorists, said TxDOT Amarillo, are being flagged on the northbound lane of US 385.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Big change coming to the 806, no more 7-digit local calls
- CDC updates guidelines for disinfecting surfaces in your home
- Department asks for prayers as firefighters respond to Kellerville fire
- Wreck on US 385 at I-40 slows traffic
- ‘This Is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia reveals behind-the-scenes preview of new episode