Wreck on 34th and Bell streets involve 5 vehicles, 2 people injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Captain Cody Snyder of the Amarillo Fire Department described an accident on 34th and Bell streets at around 10:30 this morning.
Snyder said that five vehicles were involved, and two people transported to the hospital with injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
