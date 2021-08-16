UPDATE: Emergency responders called to wreck near Wildcat Bluff Nature Center

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Emergency responders were called to Soncy Road this morning, according to MyHighPlains.com Staff, after a wreck in front of the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center.

According to later comments from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a white SUV was headed north on Soncy and turned left in front of a maroon pickup, leading to a crash.

Motorists traveling near the center on North Soncy Road should be aware of first responders and emergency vehicles in the area.

This story is ongoing. Check back with MyHighPlains.com for updates.