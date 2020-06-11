Wreck in Deaf Smith County leaves 2 dead; 1 injured

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A wreck involving two vehicles in Deaf Smith County today resulted in the death of two people and injuries for another.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 19-year old, Francisco-Oliver Cabrales was driving north on FM 809 with 26-year-old passenger Josue Quiroz, both of Dimmitt.

According to TxDPS Cabrales tried to make a left turn into a business and turned into the path of another driver that was heading south on FM 809.

TxDPS said Cabrales and his passenger Quiroz, died on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported by a family member to Amarillo’s Northwest Texas Hospital for his injuries where he was treated and released, according to TxDPS.

More from MyHighPlains.com: