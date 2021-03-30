Wreaths Across America honor veterans with Texas tour

(KAMR/KCIT) — Wreaths Across America (WAA) had a nine stop tour in Texas to thank veterans for their service and bring military families together, WAA said.

Executive Director of Wreaths Across America, Karen Worcester said, “The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes.”

Worchester continued, “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

According to WAA, the tour began in Houston on March 2, and ended in Borger on March 20.

The organization said the public tour was open to the public and followed COVID-19 regulations including, social distancing and sanitation.

You can sponsor a veterans wreath for $15 at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org and each sponsorship goes toward a wreath that is placed on the headstone of a veteran.