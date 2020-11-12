WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo update and answers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The 2020 WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo is still on in Amarillo.

According to the Association, the Rodeo will begin today, Nov. 12, and go through Nov. 15. Due to seating capacity restrictions for the event, two more performances have been added to the schedule.

“We knew overall capacity would be affected by Covid, but we have been monitoring the situation all summer in hopes of having a greater understanding of what things would look like in November”, said John Welch, WRCA president. “By adding two performances in 2020 (the equivalent of a third go round) we will be able to provide more opportunities for our loyal fans to enjoy the rodeo.”

According to the protocols set out by Governor Abbott, the current seating capacity for indoor events is limited to 50%. Current ticket holders will be reticketed into this capacity, says the Association. Remaining ticket holders will be provided first priority seating for the added performances. Once this reticketing process is finished, tickets will be back up for purchase.

“Our priority all along has been to have this rodeo”, said Leman Wall WRCA association manager. “It has been a tough summer riding out the uncertainty of Covid and we are thrilled to be in Amarillo for our 25th year and we look forward to a great event in November. Thank you to our sponsors, vendors, ranches and ticket buyers for sticking with us through this process.”

More details on the reticketing procedure will be available soon, says the Association. The revised event schedule and more information can be found here.

The WRCA also released a list of frequently asked questions, and their answers;

“I bought my tickets already. How do I go about getting my new tickets?”

Panhandle Tickets will be in touch with you to discuss your options. There is no need to call or contact the ticket office at this time.

Once the reseating procedure is finalized for original performances, remaining ticket buyers will be given priority for the new performances. Then any available seats will be opened for public purchase.

All local and state recommended guidelines will be followed.

If the event is cancelled due to Covid ticket buyers will have the option of a refund. Changes in health protocols will be communicated via panhandletickets.com, amarillociviccenter.com, wrca.org and WRCA social media channels.

Yes. The trade show will be held. Changes in vendor locations could occur. Check for updates to trade show maps on the WRCA mobile app closer to the event.

2020 World Championship Ranch Rodeo

Wednesday Nov. 11

6 p.m. Kickoff Celebration & Intro to 2020 WCRR Teams



Thursday Nov. 12

1 – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show

1 – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo

1 – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show

1 p.m. WCRR Contestants Team Meeting To follow WCRR Contestants Picture

7 p.m. 1st Performance 25th World Championship Ranch Rodeo



Friday Nov. 13

8 – 11 a.m. WRCA Sr. & Jr. Youth Cow Horse Championship

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show

11:30 am WCRR Team Captains Meeting

1 p.m. 2nd Performance 25th World Championship Ranch Rodeo

7 p.m. 3rd Performance 25th World Championship Ranch Rodeo



Saturday Nov. 14

9 – 10 a.m. Sanctioned Rodeo & Endorsed Events Meeting

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Crisis & Scholarship Brunch & Auction

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show

11 a.m. WCRR Team Captains Meeting

1 p.m. 4th Performance 25th World Championship Ranch Rodeo

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Legends Panel

7 p.m. 5th Performance 25th World Championship Ranch Rodeo



Sunday Nov. 15

10 a.m. – Noon Cowboy Church & Christian Cowboy Gathering

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Heritage Trade Show

11 a.m. WCRR Team Captains Meeting

2 p.m. 6th Performance 25th World Championship Ranch Rodeo

6 p.m. WCRR Awards & Contestants Party