WRCA Rodeo continues in Amarillo as COVID-19 cases rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As COVID-19 numbers increase on the High Plains, the WRCA World Championship Rodeo continues at the Civic Center this weekend.

WRCA Association Manager, Leman Wall, said the reason the rodeo was held in the midst of COVID-19 was because of the many moving parts and stakeholders.

“We have the mission of raising funds to support the working ranch cowboys throughout the United States. The 150 or so vendors that are here that come into this complex, this is a way for them to come in and create revenue and pay their bills, and then you have the city itself,” said Wall.

On Friday, Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller explained the city’s choice to move ahead. He said their agreements require a 30-day notice from the participant to be able to cancel.

This as the city expands hospital morgue capacity.

“We spoke to every single event that had events planned during that window till the end of November. And a number of them were willing to cancel, but some were not. So we’re working with those events to make sure they’re as safe as it can possibly be,” said Miller.

At the rodeo, masks were not required but Wall said they encouraged it, making announcements and posting signage.

Although the majority did not wear masks or social distance.

“It’s a matter of personal choice. If you don’t feel comfortable, we ask you to stay home. When you do walk through the doors of this building, we ask you to think of your fellow man and put your mask on,” said Wall.

Wall said during their time in Amarillo they have been able to provide six million dollars to working ranchers and provide scholarships for students to attend school. Something Wall said Amarillo should be proud of.

The WRCA will return next year for its 26th Rodeo in Amarillo.

Wall said they will discuss with the city council about the future of the WRCA in Amarillo for 2022 and beyond.