AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the WRCA Working Ranch Cowboys Association, the WRCA 2023 World Championship Ranch Rodeo will kick off on Wednesday evening and run through Sunday at the Amarillo Civic Center, with a host of teams participating in daily events and other offerings of activities, raffles, and music.
Organizers noted that teams from across the US will participate in the 28th World Championship Ranch Rodeo, which was described in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com as the largest single event to happen each year in Amarillo – where the WRCA is headquartered – and at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The published schedule for the WRCA 2023 World Championship Ranch Rodeo included:
- Wednesday, Nov. 8
- 6 p.m. – Kickoff celebration and intro to 2023 WCRR Teams
- Heritage Room
- 6 p.m. – Kickoff celebration and intro to 2023 WCRR Teams
- Thursday, Nov. 9
- 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Special Kids Ranch Rodeo
- Arena
- 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
- Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
- Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
- 7 p.m. – First Performance of the 28th World Championship Ranch Rodeo
- Arena
- 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Special Kids Ranch Rodeo
- Friday, Nov. 10
- 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Ranch Horse Show: Wrangler, Ranch Hand, Jr., Sr.
- Arena
- 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
- Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
- Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
- 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – WRCA Sr. & Jr. Youth Cow Horse Championship
- Arena
- 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Cowboy Poetry Showcase
- Heritage Room
- 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Legends Tribute
- Heritage Room
- 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Youth Back Number Presentation
- Heritage Room
- 6 p.m. – Doors open – Watch Party presented by Nutrition Plus (ticketed event)
- Grand Plaza
- 7 p.m. – Second Performance of the 28th World Championship Ranch Rodeo
- Arena
- 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Ranch Horse Show: Wrangler, Ranch Hand, Jr., Sr.
- Saturday, Nov. 11
- 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Ranch Horse Show: Cowboy, Box-Drive
- Arena
- 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
- Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
- Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Crisis & Scholarship Brunch & Auction
- Heritage Room
- 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Third WRCA Youth World Championship Ranch Rodeo
- Arena
- 6 p.m. – Doors open – Watch Party presented by Nutrition Plus (ticketed event)
- Grand Plaza
- 7 p.m. – Third Performance of the 28th World Championship Ranch Rodeo
- Arena
- 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. – After Party featuring Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys (ticketed event)
- 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Ranch Horse Show: Cowboy, Box-Drive
- Sunday, Nov. 12
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Cowboy Church & Christian Cowboy Gathering
- Auditorium
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
- Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
- Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
- 2 p.m. – Fourth Performance of the 28th World Championship Ranch Rodeo
- Arena
- After rodeo performance – WCRR Awards Ceremony
- Arena
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Cowboy Church & Christian Cowboy Gathering
Further information on the rodeo events, tickets, and organization can be found on the WRCA’s website. The website will also host resources, according to the WRCA, for where audiences will be able to live-stream the rodeo performances.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.