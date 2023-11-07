AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the WRCA Working Ranch Cowboys Association, the WRCA 2023 World Championship Ranch Rodeo will kick off on Wednesday evening and run through Sunday at the Amarillo Civic Center, with a host of teams participating in daily events and other offerings of activities, raffles, and music.

Organizers noted that teams from across the US will participate in the 28th World Championship Ranch Rodeo, which was described in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com as the largest single event to happen each year in Amarillo – where the WRCA is headquartered – and at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The published schedule for the WRCA 2023 World Championship Ranch Rodeo included:

Wednesday, Nov. 8 6 p.m. – Kickoff celebration and intro to 2023 WCRR Teams Heritage Room

Thursday, Nov. 9 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Special Kids Ranch Rodeo Arena 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room 7 p.m. – First Performance of the 28th World Championship Ranch Rodeo Arena

Friday, Nov. 10 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Ranch Horse Show: Wrangler, Ranch Hand, Jr., Sr. Arena 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – WRCA Sr. & Jr. Youth Cow Horse Championship Arena 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Cowboy Poetry Showcase Heritage Room 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Legends Tribute Heritage Room 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Youth Back Number Presentation Heritage Room 6 p.m. – Doors open – Watch Party presented by Nutrition Plus (ticketed event) Grand Plaza 7 p.m. – Second Performance of the 28th World Championship Ranch Rodeo Arena

Saturday, Nov. 11 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Ranch Horse Show: Cowboy, Box-Drive Arena 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Crisis & Scholarship Brunch & Auction Heritage Room 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Third WRCA Youth World Championship Ranch Rodeo Arena 6 p.m. – Doors open – Watch Party presented by Nutrition Plus (ticketed event) Grand Plaza 7 p.m. – Third Performance of the 28th World Championship Ranch Rodeo Arena 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. – After Party featuring Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys (ticketed event)

Sunday, Nov. 12 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Cowboy Church & Christian Cowboy Gathering Auditorium 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room 2 p.m. – Fourth Performance of the 28th World Championship Ranch Rodeo Arena After rodeo performance – WCRR Awards Ceremony Arena



Further information on the rodeo events, tickets, and organization can be found on the WRCA’s website. The website will also host resources, according to the WRCA, for where audiences will be able to live-stream the rodeo performances.