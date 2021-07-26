Wounded Warriors Foundation Pro-Am Golf Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wounded Warriors from across Texas spent the day in Amarillo playing golf for a good cause.

For the fourth year in a row, Amarillo hosted the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation Pro-Am golf tournament.

Their mission is to raise awareness, honor, and empower Wounded Warrior here in Texas.

“I played in this tournament about six years ago in Tyler. I was so moved by it, and knowing the love in the Panhandle for our service people felt like I needed to bring it to Amarillo,” said Scott Pike, Tournament Organizer.

The event raised more than 100,000 for Wounded Warriors.

