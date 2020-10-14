World-Renowned School of Veterinary Medicine faculty member named to Nominating Committee for Horse Racing Safety board

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Texas Tech, Jerry Black, a visiting professor with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, has been named to the nominating committee that will select the board of directors for the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) Authority and members of two standing committees.

Black, considered one of the world’s foremost authorities on equine medicine and production, joined the School of Veterinary Medicine faculty in May. According to the University, “He will serve as one of seven members of the committee tasked to select members of the board of directors who will execute the HISA and uphold the integrity and safety of thoroughbred racing throughout the U.S.”

“It is an honor to be chosen by representatives of the thoroughbred industry to serve on this important committee,” Black said. “Those chosen by the nominating committee to serve on the HISA Authority board and other committees will have the opportunity to create uniformity in medication policies, laboratory testing and track safety standards across the U.S. Uniform policies and regulations will improve the welfare of the horses competing as well as the integrity of the sport, and have been a goal of the racing industry for many years. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the nominating committee in the selection process that will define the leadership of the HISA.”

Also on the committee are Nancy Cox (co-chair), dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment at the University of Kentucky; Len Coleman (co-chair), former president of the National League of Professional Baseball Clubs; Katrina Adams, immediate past president of the United States Tennis Association; Gen. Joseph Dunford, former chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff; former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating; and former NBC Sports president Ken Schanzer, who helped secure the television rights for horse racing’s Triple Crown and the Breeders’ Cup for NBC.

“The HISA will ensure that thoroughbred racing is conducted with the highest integrity and safety standards under the aegis of the bill’s established authority,” Coleman said. “With this goal in mind, the aggregate expertise of the board of the authority and its standing committees must span a wide range of areas from equine health and track management to regulation and lab-testing standards.”

Black has almost a half-century of experience in applied clinical investigation into equine veterinary medicine. He has been the principal clinical investigator (PI) or co-PI on numerous research studies since 1979 and, since 1994, has given numerous invited seminars and presentations around the world on various equine health topics, including hind-limb lameness of the western performance horse, diagnosis and treatment of distal forelimb lameness and practical considerations for the use of intra-articular medications.

A past president (2002) of the American Association of Equine Practitioners, he earned the organization’s Distinguished Life Member Award in 2010.

“Dr. Black is doing great work contributing to the growth of our School every day,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine. “He continues to make meaningful contributions to benefit our wider society and animal health. Dr. Black’s appointment to this committee is a recognition of his years of impact and the integrity and respect he holds across the equine world. He will rub shoulders with incredible people on this committee and, together, their nomination work for the HISA Authority and standing committees will lay the foundation to advance the integrity and safety of horse racing across our country for generations to come. We are very lucky to have Dr. Black as part of our school.”

