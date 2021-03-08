World renowned graffiti artist paints mural for local business

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “I’ve been to South America, I’ve been to Europe and all throughout the US and this is definitely one of my favorite spots,” Kiptoe, a world known graffiti artist, stated.

The popular artist who is known for his murals painted around the world made a stop at an Amarillo business for his latest project.

“This is what I live for, it’s like my favorite thing in the world to come out to local spots like this and see how they live and get treated like one of the locals and this is my job this is what I do for a living so it’s really exciting to come to new places like this,” Kiptoe said.

The owners of Rocket Brews are admirers of art and Kiptoe’s work.



“They’re big fans of my YouTube channel and they asked me to come out here and paint this really cool spot here,” Kiptoe explained.

The owners decided on something that shows their heritage and unique style. The newly painted mural shows a Mexican vaquero and charging bulls, something artist Kiptoe said he is proud to do.

“These guys are the ones keeping the spirit alive of Amarillo. These guys didn’t want to live without any regrets. They started a business, they failed and they started a new one and now it’s successful. I just think its a testament to doing what you can and persevering,” Kiptoe explained.

According to the artist he was able to relate to the business owners after dealing with his own struggles.



“Everything doesn’t always go to plan but you got to keep going an make it work and that’s why I think I connect so much with these guys right here,” Kiptoe stated.

Although the artist came for work he said visiting the yellow city and seeing its love for art is something that will stay with him forever.

“It’s really special and that’s what sticks with me and that’s what keeps me going,” Kiptoe said.