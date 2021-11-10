World Championship Rodeo in Amarillo host kickoff celebration and intro to 2021 teams

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The World Championship Rodeo in Amarillo (WRCA) is one day closer to starting.
The kickoff celebration and intro to the teams were held on Nov. 11 and the rodeo and events continue through Sunday.
Those events are:
Thursday, November 11
- 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
- 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
- 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
- 1 p.m. WCRR Contestants Team Meeting – Grand Plaza
- To follow: Grand Entry Rehearsal & WCRR Contestants Picture – Arena
- 7 p.m. 1st Performance 26th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
Friday, November 12
- 7 a.m. – noon Ranch Horse Show: Wrangler, Ranch Hand, Jr., Sr. – Arena
- 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. WRCA Sr. & Jr. Youth Cow Horse Championship – Arena
- 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
- 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
- 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
- 11:30 WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza
- 7 p.m. 2nd Performance 26th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
Saturday, November 13
- 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Ranch Horse Show: Cowboy, Box-Drive – Arena
- 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Sanctioned Rodeo & Endorsed Events Meeting – Grand Plaza
- 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
- 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
- 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
- 10 a.m. – noon Crisis & Scholarship Brunch & Auction – Heritage Room
- 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Legends Tribute – Heritage Room
- Noon WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. WRCA Youth World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
- 7 p.m. 3rd Performance 26th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
Sunday, November 14
- 10 a.m. – Noon Cowboy Church & Christian Cowboy Gathering – Auditorium
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show – South Exhibit Hall
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ranch Equipment Expo – North Exhibit Hall
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Heritage Trade Show – Regency Room
- 11 a.m. WCRR Team Captains Meeting – Grand Plaza
- 2 p.m. 4th Performance 26th World Championship Ranch Rodeo – Arena
- 6 p.m. WCRR Awards & Contestants Party – Grand Plaza
The WRCA said Cowboy Poets & Musicians will play their sets in the Glass Room and on concourse stages throughout the day.