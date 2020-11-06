Working Ranch Cowboys Association responds, failure of Proposition A

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Working Ranch Cowboys Association responded to the failure of Proposition A on Election Night.
That proposition, if passed, would have provided major renovations for the Amarillo Civic Center.
The WRCA considered not holding an event if the proposition did not pass. On Nov. 5, WRCA released a statement on their choice to continue with this year’s event.
As of now, the WRCA said it will continue to hold the 2020 World Championship Ranch Rodeo at the Amarillo Civic Center as it is too close to change the location.
The full statement is provided below:
