Working Ranch Cowboys Association has new youth program for the Ranch Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Working Ranch Cowboys Association has a new youth program for the Ranch Rodeo.

During the 26th, WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo in November, They will now be adding a Youth World Championship Ranch Rodeo.

They said this will level the playing field for those who had to previously compete along with the adults during the competition.

For several years, we’ve been talking about involving youth into our Ranch Rodeo program and our board of directors met recently and they just finally decided it’s time to make this a reality, they’re the future of our ranching industry and no better time to give them their own platform and see what they’re made of,” said Leman Wall, WRCA Association Manager.

Those 16 and younger will be able to participate in the new program.