Workforce Solutions Panhandle to host ‘BrainBuilders Job Fair,’ Aug. 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Workforce Solutions Panhandle is set to host its “BrainBuilders Early Childhood Education Job Fair” for new and experienced child care directors, teachers, and assistants on Wednesday, Aug. 4, according to a press release from Workforce Solutions.

Located at the Amarillo Workforce Solutions office, 3120 Eddy Street, from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. participants will have the chance to meet with employers, while exploring job openings and child care centers, the release stated.

The event will feature many local jobs in 10 different child care centers and opportunities to submit resumes, according to the release.

The event will include the following employers that were listed by Workforce Solutions:

Amarillo College Hagy Center and Lab School

Bright Minds Academy

Imagination Station

Little Nest

Martial Arts and Athletic Centers

Night and Day Care and Play, Inc.

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Discovery School

Sunshine Child Care (Canyon)

Sunshine Valley Childcare

Texas Kinder Prep Preschool Academy

The company said if individuals can not attend the in-person event, contact (806) 350-1629 and the staff can help with connecting to employers. For more information on Workforce Solutions Panhandle visit wspanhandle.com or call (806) 372-5521.