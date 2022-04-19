AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Workforce Solutions Panhandle announced the 2022 Spring Amarillo Job Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 26 at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall.

The event, according to Workforce Solutions, will include more than 80 employers offering entry-level to professional level positions and full-time and part-time positions in technical, health care, management, production, customer service, sales, and secretarial/clerical areas.

Workforce Solutions released the employers that are set to attend the event including:

Xcel Energy

City of Amarillo

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Phillips 66

Pantex

BSA Health System

Workforce Solutions stated that individuals should come dressed “appropriately for their chosen occupation and have childcare arrangements made.”

For help in preparing for the job fair and to see a full list of employers visit the Workforce Solutions website and click on “Events.”