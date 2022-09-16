AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo is facing an employee shortage as more businesses move to Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle.

According to the Texas Labor Market Review, job opportunities in Amarillo increased by 2.5% since 2021. Although there is more job opportunity in the area, the population size is not supplying enough employees for the area, causing business owners to face hiring struggles.

Trent Morris, Director of Workforce Solutions Panhandle said that data continues to show Amarillo has a low unemployment rate and that more opportunities are becoming available.

“What we are seeing is the data that says that our our demand from our employers is growing and so over the last year, about two and a half percent increase in the number of jobs available here in the labor market. I think that number would have been much higher, had there been available supply of job seekers to fill all the positions that businesses are creating, and so we’d like to see that number increase.”

Workforce Solutions is coming up with different solutions to increase the number of employed people throughout the Panhandle. Some solutions include focusing on retaining local graduates, creating stronger connections with employers and recruiting talent outside of Amarillo.

For businesses looking to increase employee retention, resources like the Texas Workforce Commissions database share information regarding wages, benefits and cost of living.

Workforce Solutions offers career coaching, resume and interview help throughout the month and posts on social media platforms of available job opportunities.

More information on Workforce Solutions can be found on its website.