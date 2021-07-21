Workforce Solutions Panhandle to host ribbon cutting event for opening of new facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Workforce Solutions Panhandle (WSP) is set to host a ribbon cutting event for the opening of its new facility on today, July 21 at 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

WSP stated the public is invited to the event located at Workforce Solutions Panhandle, 3120 Eddy Street in Amarillo with the open house following the ribbon cutting.

“The Texas Panhandle continues to grow and with this new facility, Workforce Solutions Panhandle

is rising to the occasion to meet the needs of our employers and job-seekers. I am excited to

see what is in store for us and this community in the near future,” Phillip Flores, WSP Business

Services Representative stated.

For more information about Workforce Solutions Panhandle visit, wspanhandle.com or call (806) 372-5521.

