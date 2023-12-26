AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Workforce Solutions Panhandle recently reported that its Training Services Program extended its impact in 2023 as it continues to work to offer support resources for participants looking to achieve their dreams of a career in medicine.

WSP described that its program supports students and the medical field by tailoring to students’ needs for resources, which may be covering tuition, books, scrubs or even external expenses. The program is customized to each student to allow them to continue pursuing a career in medicine, providing the medical field with qualified individuals for staffing.

The program was able to impact a total of 51 students who graduated this fall from Amarillo College, Clarendon College and Frank Phillips College. These students, said WSP, included a range of specialties:

14 Certified Nursing Assistants;

18 Licensed Vocational Nurses;

18 Registered Nurses; and

One Respiratory Care Therapist.

On top of these students providing more qualified care in the Panhandle, WSP said they are representing personal success and a significant boost to the Panhandle health care capacity with students receiving salaries ranging from $31,000 to $78,000.

“Our employers know the struggle of finding qualified healthcare professionals,” says Trent Morris, director of WSP, “The Training Services Program directly addresses this critical need by equipping eligible individuals with the skills and resources necessary to succeed in this vital industry. It’s a win-win we empower individuals to build fulfilling careers while strengthening the Panhandle’s healthcare infrastructure for the future.”

Those looking to receive resources and assistance for education towards a career in the medical field are encouraged to apply to WSP’s program either at their website or by calling their office at 806-378-3550.