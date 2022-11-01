AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Workforce Solutions Panhandle announced that it will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission and The Texas Workforce Commission to host the 11th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair on Thursday, Nov. 10.

As noted by the event announcement, the job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Panhandle, located at 3120 Eddy in Amarillo. Veterans will be given priority of service and be able to attend throughout the event, but the fair’s doors will open to the public at noon.

Organizers detailed that a total of 38 employers will be present at the event, including Pantex, the Texas Department of Transportation, Tyson Foods, International Aerospace Coatings, Cacique Foods, AAA Electric, and others. The event is meant to connect Texas veterans and their spouses to employers in the state that are expected to value the qualities and skills gained from military experience.

Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, according to organizers, which is meant to allow employers to receive up to $9,600 on federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups of veterans.

As organizers host the 11th annual job fair, they also noted that so far the event has been able to connect over 114k job seekers to over 20k employers. More information on the event and ways to participate can be found on the “Hiring Red, White & You!” resource page.