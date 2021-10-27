Workforce Solutions Panhandle offering free child-care to service industry employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Workforce Commission is working to speed up Texas’ economic recovery by offering a huge incentive to service industry employees.

Back in August, Workforce Solutions Panhandle launched a new Service Industry Recovery child-care program to help low-wage workers in TWC-specified service industries.

“If you work in certain areas, certain industries such as retail, hotel accommodations, restaurant, arts & entertainment, the TWC wants to pay your childcare costs for the next 12 months,” said Phillip Flores, Business Services Representative for Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

The program is part of a continued effort by the TWC to aid in Texas’ economic recovery by helping an industry slammed by the pandemic. The restaurant industry alone is in need of more than 100,000 workers in the state, according to the Texas Restaurant Association.

“Let’s say a restaurant, one that’s struggling and trying to get ahead, they can say, ‘If you come work for me, I’ll pay your child care for the next 12 months’,” Flores said. “If they have staff, ‘This is an extra benefit that I can offer you.'”

According to Flores, qualifications are based on income limits and family size, and there’s no deadline to apply.

“This program doesn’t cost the workers or the business anything,” he said. “There are paid for by TWC tax dollars, and they’re throughout our community, throughout the Panhandle.”

For more information, including qualifications and how you can apply, click here.