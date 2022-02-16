AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Workforce Solutions Panhandle has launched a new website aimed at helping people increase their skill set.

“There’s a large range of skills being offered. There’s just about something for everybody on this website,” said Ben Glover, Workforce Solutions Panhandle Digital Projects Coordinator.

On Wednesday, Workforce Solutions Panhandle officially launched “SkillUp Panhandle.”

“The aim of this is to either take people who have some skills and help them upgrade and update their skills or teach people some new skills for the workplace. We saw that a lot of workplaces started using Microsoft teams, zoom and different online options. We’re hoping that people will utilize this site to either help their teams adapt to these new tools or an individual can take this and upgrade their skills to be ready to use those types of tools,” said Glover.

In order to educate and reach as many people as possible, Workforce Solutions Panhandle teamed up with the Downtown Women’s Center, Goodwill Career Resource Center and Panhandle Community Services.

“Our partners have a reach in some of the rural areas and we just want to get as many people in as we can,” said Glover.

One of the big reasons for the new site?

“Everything is changing to online now-a-days. So we want to be able to provide skills and education to people online at their convenience. A lot of these can even be taken on a smart phone. You can do different kinds of trainings and videos and certifications straight from your phone or a tablet,” said Glover.

Glover also said this is something people can use in-between jobs.

“It shows that education is a life-long endeavor and not only are you interested in pursuing your education and upgrading your skills but you’re also ready to tackle a workforce that we’re facing today,” said Glover.

If you would like to check out the new website, click here.