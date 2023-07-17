AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Workforce Solutions Panhandle, 12 employers will be ready to meet with job seekers at the in-person Healthcare Job Fair on Tuesday as they seek to fill a number of entry-level to professional-level positions.

The event is expected to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle office at 3120 Eddy St., according to organizers.

Multiple healthcare-related employers will be present to meet with job seekers for positions including:

Attendants

Caregivers

Certified Nursing Assistants

HAB Attendants

Licensed Vocational Nurses

Recruiters

Registered Nurses

Special Attendants

Therapists

Employers expected to attend the event, said organizers, include national and local brands including Accentcare Inc., Aveanna Healthcare, Caprock Home Health, De Los Santos Primary Home Care, Outreach Home Care, and others.

WSP said that its training team will also be at the event to offer resources on purchasing work-related items or clothing that job seekers may need to begin their new positions.

Further, due to many healthcare employers often requiring positions be updated on vaccinations, organizers said that the City of Amarillo Public Health Department will also be in attendance to offer required vaccinations for a small fee.

WSP encouraged job seekers around the Amarillo and High Plains areas to attend and participate in the free, public event. More information about the WSP and its services can be found on its website.