AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Workforce Solutions Panhandle (WSP) announced that it will host the Texas Panhandle Career Signing Day event on Tuesday, May 16 at 9:30 a.m. at the AmTech Career Academy on 3601 Plains Blvd.

According to WSP, the event will be a celebration to recognize high school students who have earned industry-recognized certification in carpentry. During the event, students will sign a letter of intent with the Central South Carpenters and Millwrights Training Trust Fund.

WSP said that the event acknowledges students who have demonstrated a commitment to their education, career development, and the community. The program aims to provide students with the skills and knowledge to pursue careers and contribute to the economic growth of the region. According to WSP, parents, community members, and industry leaders are expected to attend the celebration.

More information on the Texas Panhandle Career Signing Day event can be found on Workforce Solutions Panhandle’s website.