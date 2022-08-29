AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Workforce Solutions Panhandle announced that it will host a job fair on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., aimed at hiring multiple positions at Bell Flight.

Manufacturing employers have teamed up with Workforce Solutions to hire skilled workers in the Texas Panhandle to fill entry-level positions at Bell Flight. Open positions include Assembler Mechanics and Assembler Electricians, according to Workforce.

Bell Flight hiring managers, Workforce detailed, will be at Workforce Solutions Panhandle, located at 3120 Eddy Street, to interview interested job candidates.

You can apply for open positions on the Bell website and Workforce further explained that the first 30 qualified applicants will receive and in-person interview.