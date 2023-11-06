AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Workforce Solutions Panhandle provided information on its “Red, White & You!” job fair scheduled for Tuesday which will give veterans and qualifying spouses an opportunity to meet and apply for various jobs along with the general public.

Officials detailed that the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Panhandle, located at 3120 Eddy in Amarillo. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., veterans and qualifying spouses will have exclusive access and from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. the event will be open to the general public.

The event, officials noted, will host more than 30 employers including the Amarillo Police Department, Cintas, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, International Aerospace Coatings, Texas Department of Transportation and more.

“Whether you’ve served in the military or are just beginning your career journey, this event is designed to support your job search need,” officials said in a news release.

Officials released the full list of employers that are expected to attend the hiring event:

AccentCare

Amarillo College Regional Fire Academy

Amarillo College Technical Education

Amarillo ISD Campus Staff

Amarillo Police Dept.

Amarillo VA Healthcare System

American Tire Distributors (ATD)

BrightStar Care

Builders FirstSource

Caprock Home Health

Cintas Corporation

Creative Solutions in Healthcare

First Student Inc

FMC Svcs., LLC

Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors

Heroes Home Care

High Plains Senior Care

International Aerospace Coatings

King Country Trailer and Repair

Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc.

Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery

Outreach Health

Pampa Nursing Center

Panhandle Community Svcs.

Phillips 66

SSI Foods, LLC

Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice

Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Svcs.

Texas Dept. of Transportation

Texas Panhandle Centers

Texas Veterans Commission

Texas Workforce Commission

TUB Industrial Svcs.

Valero McKee Refinery

Vocational Rehabilitation Svcs.

West Texas A&M University

Windham School District -TDCJ

Visit the Workforce Solutions Panhandle website to find available programs, jobs in the area and any upcoming event from the organization.