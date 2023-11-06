AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Workforce Solutions Panhandle provided information on its “Red, White & You!” job fair scheduled for Tuesday which will give veterans and qualifying spouses an opportunity to meet and apply for various jobs along with the general public.
Officials detailed that the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Panhandle, located at 3120 Eddy in Amarillo. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., veterans and qualifying spouses will have exclusive access and from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. the event will be open to the general public.
The event, officials noted, will host more than 30 employers including the Amarillo Police Department, Cintas, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, International Aerospace Coatings, Texas Department of Transportation and more.
“Whether you’ve served in the military or are just beginning your career journey, this event is designed to support your job search need,” officials said in a news release.
Officials released the full list of employers that are expected to attend the hiring event:
- AccentCare
- Amarillo College Regional Fire Academy
- Amarillo College Technical Education
- Amarillo ISD Campus Staff
- Amarillo Police Dept.
- Amarillo VA Healthcare System
- American Tire Distributors (ATD)
- BrightStar Care
- Builders FirstSource
- Caprock Home Health
- Cintas Corporation
- Creative Solutions in Healthcare
- First Student Inc
- FMC Svcs., LLC
- Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors
- Heroes Home Care
- High Plains Senior Care
- International Aerospace Coatings
- King Country Trailer and Repair
- Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc.
- Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
- Outreach Health
- Pampa Nursing Center
- Panhandle Community Svcs.
- Phillips 66
- SSI Foods, LLC
- Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice
- Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Svcs.
- Texas Dept. of Transportation
- Texas Panhandle Centers
- Texas Veterans Commission
- Texas Workforce Commission
- TUB Industrial Svcs.
- Valero McKee Refinery
- Vocational Rehabilitation Svcs.
- West Texas A&M University
- Windham School District -TDCJ
Visit the Workforce Solutions Panhandle website to find available programs, jobs in the area and any upcoming event from the organization.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.