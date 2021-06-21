Workforce Solutions Panhandle and local restaurants to promote ‘Why Wait? – Restaurant Wait-Staff Hiring Day’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Workforce Solutions Panhandle is teaming up with local restaurants to promote “Why Wait? – Restaurant Wait-Staff Hiring Day,” on Monday, June 21, according to a news release from Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

The restaurants participating in the event include Jorge’s Mexican Bar & Grill, Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, Red River Steakhouse, and many others that will offer walk-in interviews during their normal business hours, the release explained.

Ben Glover of Workplace Solutions Panhandle said that “the goal is to inform people about opportunities with restaurants in the Amarillo area. People unfamiliar with restaurant positions might not realize the potential pay these jobs can have and how available these jobs are currently. We hope this event creates an opportunity for employment that’s convenient for both job-seekers and the restaurants participating.”

For more information on on the event you can visit the event page at wspanhandle.com or call (806) 372-5521.