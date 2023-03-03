AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday over 2,000 students from AmTech and Amarillo ISD were able to meet with more than 60 businesses from across the Panhandle. Workforce Solutions’ career fair is designed for high school students of all ages to learn more about the careers available in the Panhandle.

Jay Barrett, AmTech Career Academy principal talked about why these companies are coming to the career fair.

“They want to come here and start engaging students as early as the freshman year. I heard conversations about, you’re a junior we are going to go head and get you in a summer program,” said Barrett. “We are going to hire you part time this summer so we can then start working with you then. Into the next school year and when you graduate you are going to be a member of our institution.”

Brent Childers with Amarillo College industrial tech talked about why it is important for the students to know they can join the workforce in the Panhandle.

“We have a lot of industry that has moved into the area, and they need workers, skilled workers. And I guess the fear is that if we don’t provide these skill workers that these companies are going to move on. And we want to continue to attract the industry into the area,” said Childres.

AmTech student Dayanara Chavez mentioned how the fair has benefited her and can benefit other students.

“This career fair is basically opening the eyes to all the young kids that come to AmTech and helping direct them in a new direction. Helping them find their passion. And after being a part of the credit union I think it’s really help me make my path into college,” said Chavez.

Another AmTech student Kentavious Walzier said that the fair allows the students to gain more experience by interacting with different companies. He added that interacting with the companies allows the students to see all the possible paths that they can take.