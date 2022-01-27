AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You’re hired! Workforce solutions is offering a workshop to get people over 50 back into the workforce.

“It’s specifically designed for people who are over 50 who either left the work force or they’re thinking about coming back in,” said Phillip Flores, Business Services Representative for Workforce Solutions. “They’re just not sure how to do job searching with the times nowadays.”

Flores says people over 50 were the largest age group to leave the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their departure leaves more than an open position.

“They take with them when they leave the workforce, all of that knowledge, all of that experience,” he said. “The economy really needs this group of people to come back in, in order to supplement anything we’ve lost.”

The workshops focus on a number of areas of job searching.

“We really concentrate on, it may have been a long time since you interviewed,” Flores said. “We brush up on some new interview skills, how to answer some of those questions, we also talk about resumes.”

It also covers new and evolved methods of job hunting.

“Job searching over social media, different skills one may need to find a job in 2022,” said Flores.

The workshops are held the first Tuesday of every month, and the next one is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 1st, at the Workforce Solutions office, located at 3120 Eddy Street.

