AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Workforce Solutions Panhandle, in partnership with the city of Amarillo, will host an in-person 2022 Fall Amarillo Job Fair, featuring more than 80 local employers, early next month.

According to a news release from the group, the 2022 Fall Amarillo Job Fair will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4 at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex’s North Exhibit Hall. The event is open to the public, with officials stressing that attendance and participation is free to all job seekers. For more than 25 years, this event has given Texas Panhandle residents the opportunity to meet with employers with open positions throughout the region.

This year’s job fair will feature a variety of employment opportunities, from entry-level to professional level. The release said this includes full-time and part-time positions in health care, management, production, customer service, sales and secretarial/clerical areas. Some of the employers that are expected to attend the event include:

Pantex;

City of Amarillo;

Cacique Foods;

Texas Department of Criminal Justice;

BSA Health System;

A number of other national brands, nonprofits, fast-growing startups and local flagship brands.

“To ensure success at the job fair, job candidates should come dressed appropriately for their chosen occupation and have childcare arrangements made,” the release said. “Introduce yourself to the employers, speak about career objectives, skills, and what makes you the right person for the company.”

For more information, visit the Workforce Solutions Panhandle website.