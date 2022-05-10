AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As more employers move into the Amarillo area, Workforce Solutions Panhandle says more jobs are becoming available.

WSP’s Business Service Representative, Phillip Flores, said several new employers are moving into the Panhandle, including Amazon, Cacique, and Toque Works, to name a few.

“From what we know right now of new companies coming into the area, we’re looking at probably 2000 new jobs in the area,” said Flores. “And we’re not just talking about Amarillo, either.”

Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Amarillo is slated to start operations on Wednesday, May 11. The facility will open in phases, and some employers will be able to enter for the first time to start orientation.

A spokesman for the company said on Tuesday that Amazon has already hired more than 500 employees and continued to receive applications on a steady basis.

He said the company will see more positions come available in the future.

“With all of these positions that are available throughout the Panhandle, job availability is very high. What we need are workers,” said Flores. “You know these, most of these aren’t entry level type positions. We need experienced workers.”

For another company moving in, Cacique, Flores said they will start hiring in June.

“Once they start hiring, it’s going to take off quickly. They’re going to, you know, they’re going to take people in and train them in food processing and distribution, and really help with help them move along in their careers,” he said.

Flores said when new employers establish themselves in the Panhandle, WSP posts new jobs online and on social media to help reach more people.

“We’ve got we have a great partnership with AmTech. They’re pumping out really skilled new workers every year, now especially with the new school,” Flores continued. “Amarillo College, Clarendon College, Frank Phillips College, all of our workforce partners throughout the area are doing a great job. We just need people to be aware that these jobs are available and the skills that are required and make those two come together.”

He said job seekers can find links at their website, or at workintexas.com and mytxcareer.com.

“You type in what you’re interested in, and the area that you’re interested in working, and the website does the rest,” he added.

Flores said they also welcome people to get help at the WSP office.

“Our services are available to everyone. If you’ve been a stay at home mom, and you need some help with childcare, so that you can go to work, we have that,” he said. “If you have been unemployed for several years and you don’t know how to look for a job, we have workshops for that. If you just don’t know where to look for a job, we have that.”

He continued, “So, our services are available for everyone in the Panhandle. Now, it doesn’t matter what their ability is, what their disability is. We have that here.”