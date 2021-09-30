Woodlands Neighborhood to host a 3-day cleanup event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Woodlands Neighborhood will host a three-day cleanup event in the Woodlands Elementary Boundaries as part of the Keep Amarillo Clean initiative.

The cleanup will happen on the following dates and times:

Thursday , Sept. 30 – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.;

Friday , Oct. 1 – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.;

Saturday, Oct. 2. – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Woodlands said participants are welcome to join in on any one or more days.

The neighborhood announced the meeting point will be the Chicken Express parking lot. They will provide trash pickup sticks, bags, and gloves.

There will also be a moment for a group photo on Saturday at 11 a.m. Those participating are asked to bring all bags to the lot next to Chicken Express.

Woodlands informed the event will allow community service hours to high school and college students. Additionally, all minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

These are the major street and vacant lots in the clean-up area:

Western bet. Loop 335 and Amarillo Blvd.

Amarillo Blvd. bet McMasters and 9th Ave.

Vacant lot behind Chicken Express

Vacant lot behind Chick fil A

Corner lot at Amarillo Blvd. and 9th Ave.

For more information, visits the Keep Amarillo Clean Facebook page, call 806-678-4615, or email keepamarilloclean@gmail.com.