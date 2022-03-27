AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This weekend, students from 14 districts looked to spell their way to the top at the Amarillo College Regional Spelling Bee. The winner of that spelling bee would go on to represent the region at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in June.

Dean of Liberal Arts at Amarillo College, Becky Easton said spelling bees have many advantages for students and their learning.

“When they participate in a spelling bee, they increase their vocabulary, it helps them to think more clearly and have a bigger vocabulary and it will create opportunities for them in the future,” said Easton.

Woodland Elementary fourth-grader Arnie Parat came out on top, winning with the words fission and accentuate.

Parat said he studied hard with his mom, Dr. Smita Bhaskaran for the spelling bee using the Words of Champions study guide.

He said he has a strategy for getting through difficult words.

“I try to picture the word in my head and then spell it out,” said Parat.

Parat added he’s excited to represent Amarillo in the Scripps National Spelling Bee and Parat’s dad, Dr. Sumesh Parat said this was Arnie’s first regional spelling bee.

Dr. Bhaskaran said Arnie has always been interested in words and languages.

“He has a liking for words he reads a lot. He’s been reading since he was in the first grade,” said Dr. Bhaskaran.

Dr. Bhaskaran added she wants Arnie to be inspired that hard work pays off.

“Just being there on a national Scripps stage, platform and that will give him the inspiration to do it, there isn’t anything that is impossible. Age is not a limit and I hope he can realize that and take this forward,” said Dr. Bhaskaran.

If Parat is able to outspell everyone at the national level, he will become the first from Amarillo and become the youngest champion at only nine years old beating the current record holder Nihar Janga from Austin, who was 11 years old when he won in 2016.

Parat added he is excited about his trip to Washington D.C. in June and said besides the spelling bee, he can’t wait to see the sights of Washington, including the Smithsonian.