Wonderland to celebrate 70th birthday tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wonderland Amusement Park is celebrating its 70th birthday tonight, Aug. 12, according to a press release from Wonderland.

From 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the park will be celebrating with free birthday cake, while it lasts, for the community as this is the last Thursday of the season the park will be open, the release stated.

Wonderland, then known as Kiddie Land, opened in 1951 with only three rides: the Lil’ Dipper Roller Coaster, the Hershell Kiddie Boat Ride, and the Kiddie Car ride, all built by founder Mr. Paul Roads, Wonderland said. Now the park has over 30 rides and attractions.

