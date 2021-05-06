Wonderland Park to host ‘Mother’s Day Special,’ May 9

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo via Wonderland Amusement Park Facebook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wonderland Amusement Park is celebrating moms this years with a ‘Mother’s Day Special’ on Sunday, May 9, according to a news release from the park.

From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. all moms will be able to ride for free and, according to the park, you can visit wonderlandpark.com/mothersday to print off a barcode and receive this special offer.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss