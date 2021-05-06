Wonderland Park to host ‘Mother’s Day Special,’ May 9

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wonderland Amusement Park is celebrating moms this years with a ‘Mother’s Day Special’ on Sunday, May 9, according to a news release from the park.

From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. all moms will be able to ride for free and, according to the park, you can visit wonderlandpark.com/mothersday to print off a barcode and receive this special offer.