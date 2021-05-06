Wonderland Park to host ‘Mother’s Day Special,’ May 9

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wonderland Amusement Park is celebrating moms this years with a ‘Mother’s Day Special’ on Sunday, May 9, according to a news release from the park.
From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. all moms will be able to ride for free and, according to the park, you can visit wonderlandpark.com/mothersday to print off a barcode and receive this special offer.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Colorado lawmaker calls another legislator ‘Buckwheat’ during session
- It’s happened again, people in southwest U.S. report strange lights in the sky
- Texas Water Development Board approves over $1 million in agricultural water conservation grants
- Alibates Visitor Station to host first ‘Star Party’
- Pa. Republicans want to ban vaccine passports, Democrats call it an unneeded distraction