Wonderland Park to host ‘First Responders Night,’ June 29

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wonderland Amusement Park is set to host “First Responders Night” to honor first responders across the Panhandle on Tuesday, June 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a press release from Wonderland Park.

The park stated that they want to recognize police officers, firefighters, and emergency responders by hosting a ‘fun filled’ night and giving them free WOW ride passes when they present a proper ID and a special barcode at the gate. Their families can purchase WOW passes for $14 by presenting a special barcode at the gate.

Discount codes are directly sent to local first responding agencies while agencies outside the Amarillo region can participate by clicking here and filling out the proper forms, according to the release.

The park encourages the public to attend the event to thank the local heroes for their service to the community.