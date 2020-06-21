Wonderland Park reopens with COVID-19 precautions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to COVID-19 Wonderland was unable to open for about 2 months, a period that covers about half of their season.

With Texas beginning to reopen Wonderland finally got the opportunity to open its gates on Saturday, June 20.

The park opened from 1-10 pm today and had some noticeable changes.

Rebecca Parker, Controller at Wonderland, said they are following guidelines from the international association of amusement parks and attractions.

Parker said employee temperatures are checked before they clock in, and all the employees are required to wear masks, while the employees in concessions are required to wear gloves as well. She also said they have a crew that will sanitize and clean the park regularly.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the park, mostly near concession stands, kiosks, games, and the gates where customers enter the park.

Parker also added they are asking guests to not come if they feel sick or have been sick recently and to wear masks, but it is not required.

The park is also practicing social distancing guidelines.

Amusement Parks in Texas are supposed to operate at a limited capacity according to Governor Abbott, something Parker said was not a problem.

Parker said, “We’re supposed to be operating at 50% capacity, according to the Governor, but we don’t have a problem with that. 50% for us is about 5,000 people. Our normal Saturday is around 2,000 people.

Customers can view more info about Wonderland Parks COVID-19 precautions by visiting their site here.

