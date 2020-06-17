Wonderland Park prepares to open for 69th season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wonderland Park will open their gates for its 69th season on Friday.

“We hope that everybody turns out gangbusters because we’ve lost half of our season so far,” said Rebecca Parker, Wonderland Park Comptroller.

Time is something that Parker said they do not have a lot of this season after delaying their opening for a couple of months due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We’re open about 100 days a year and we’ve lost about half of that time already. Now we have 50 days to make up for a whole year’s worth of expenses we’ve got to cover between now and next April when we open again,” said Parker.

To try and prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the park, Parker said they are following the guidelines put out by state and local health officials and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

“We’ve implemented the 50% capacity because that’s what the governor said we could do this week, and I’m not worried about that,” said Parker. “We have about 17 acres here so we have more than enough space for everybody that comes out here. We’re going to have social distancing markers in the lines for the rides and the concessions and all that. We’re going to have sanitation stations for hand sanitizer all throughout the park. At all the kiosks, we have five concessions, there’s going to be hand sanitizers there. There’s going to be hand sanitizer everywhere.”

This is to ensure fun and safety for everyone.

“We want to see everybody out here. We missed all the screaming and yelling and everybody having a good time. We miss their smiling faces out here,” said Parker.

Parker also told us they are still looking to hire more employees for this season. For more information on how you can apply and to take a look at their full 2020 calendar, click here: https://www.wonderlandpark.com/

