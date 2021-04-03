Wonderland opened for its season today, celebrates 70th season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was a big day for Amarillo’s own Wonderland Park as it was Wonderland’s opening day of the season, as well as its 70th anniversary.

Wonderland is still family-owned and owner Paul Borchardt said as much as they are looking forward to the season, they are just as excited to welcome guests back at the park, with plenty of COVID safety measures in place.

“We always take care of people when they do come out,” Borchardt said. “And we follow all the guidelines that we have and again remember we are outdoors and all the rides the sun hits, so I think we are safe.”

Wonderland Amusement Park’s season lasts through September 6, 2021.

