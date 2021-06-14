Wonderland announces ‘Father’s Day Special’ on June 20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wonderland Amusements Park is celebrating dads this year with a ‘Father’s Day Special’ where dads ride free on June 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to a news release from Wonderland.

With the purchase of a kids’ WOW pass, dads can take advantage of this special offer. Visit WonderlandPark.com/fathersday to print off a barcode to present at the gate. The “Father’s Day Special” must be purchases at the gate and cannot be redeemed online, Wonderland stated.