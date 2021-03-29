Wonderland Amusement Park to celebrate 70th anniversary on April 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Wonderland Amusement Park is celebrating their 70th anniversary on opening weekend, Saturday, April 3, according to the park.
Wonderland said the event dates and times include, Saturday, April 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Easter Sunday, April 4 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
To purchase tickets visit, webhost.corecashless.com/wonderland/tickets
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Texas DPS Trooper shot near Mexia on life-support, ‘until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor’
- Married woman says Cuomo grabbed her face, kissed her in front of her home: attorney
- APH reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 53 recoveries in the Amarillo area
- NAACP, UT Austin students, alumni groups denounce use of ‘Eyes of Texas’ and demand its retirement
- Report: Soldiers allegedly hold Central American migrants at gunpoint, beat them and say ‘you can’t cross into U.S.’