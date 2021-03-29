Wonderland Amusement Park to celebrate 70th anniversary on April 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Wonderland Amusement Park is celebrating their 70th anniversary on opening weekend, Saturday, April 3, according to the park.

Wonderland said the event dates and times include, Saturday, April 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Easter Sunday, April 4 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To purchase tickets visit, webhost.corecashless.com/wonderland/tickets