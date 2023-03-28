AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wonderland Amusement Park announced on Facebook that their opening weekend will now begin on April 8-9, pushed back by one week.

The park noted that “Our gnomes are hard at work getting everything tip-top ready for a great 72nd season!”

Wonderland went on to thank the community for their understanding.

Visit the Wonderland website to purchase tickets and view the hours and times during which the park will be open.