AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Women’s March organization held a protest in downtown Amarillo on Saturday in response to the recent rulings of the abortion medication, Mifepristone.

Officials with Women’s March said that they called for a “National Day of Action for Abortion Rights” to take place across the nation so they can make sure that their voices are heard.

“So, this is a moment where we’re trying to break through all the noise. We know, it’s confusing, and it’s a little bit chaotic, with all of the different rulings that are coming out from the different courts. But we really see this as an attack on our basic democracy in this country,” said Women’s March Leader Amanda Chavez Barnes.

The rulings have headed to the Supreme Court but began here in Amarillo with its initial ruling on April 7, by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk that the United States Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, will be stayed. The Supreme Court ordered on Friday that it was temporarily keeping in place federal rules for use of mifepristone, while it takes time to more fully consider the issues raised in that court challenge.

The Supreme Court’s order will expire late on Wednesday, meaning a decision could be made at that time. According to the Associated Press, the justices are only being asked at this point to determine what parts of the initial ruling by Judge Kacsmaryk, as modified by an appellate ruling on April 12, can be enforced while the case continues.

Barnes said that this ruling can limit access to mifepristone not only in Amarillo but across the nation. She added that it’s important that people across the country set off an alarm and stand for democracy.

“So, we have actions all around the country, in dozens of states around the country that are mobilizing today. Folks are standing up and saying we’re not going to take this. We are not going to let democracy die on our watch. And we’re going to let our voices be heard,” said Chavez Barnes.

At Friday’s event, there was not anyone present in support of restricting access to mifepristone or U.S. District Judge Kacsmaryk.