Women, Infants and Children program opens applications, aims to feed families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Applications are open for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program in Amarillo, aiming to provide the community with the necessity of healthy, nutritious food.

Without access to quality foods such as fruits and vegetables, many in the Amarillo area – including children – face what the City described as “unnecessary obstacles to a healthy and happy life.”

WIC was described by the City as aimed at removing those obstacles, specializing its nutrition program for pregnant, post-partum, and breastfeeding women and families with children younger than five years of age.

Information on the WIC, including how to apply, can be found here.

“WIC is a fantastic resource for women and families,” said Margaret Payton, director of the WIC program for the City of Amarillo. “WIC provides a monthly package that includes nutritious food such as fruits and vegetables, milk, cheese, eggs, cereal, peanut butter, whole wheat bread or tortillas and vital items for infants such as baby formula and baby food. But this is just part of what WIC provides. The WIC program includes one-on-one counseling with nutritionists, cooking classes and breastfeeding support.

“We strongly encourage parents and families to apply for WIC and take advantage of the variety of programs offered.”