AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday morning, Nicole Mary Benton is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Credit/Debit Card Abuse-Elderly,” and by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Bond Surrender-Burglary of a Building” in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.”

Benton is described by the crime stoppers as a 36-year-old female, 5’04” tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Nicole’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers added that if your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.