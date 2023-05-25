AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for information on 35-year-old Crystal Louise Castleberry, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.”

Officials described Castleberry as a woman standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Castleberry’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. Officials noted that a tip leading to Castleberry’s arrest could earn a reward of $300.