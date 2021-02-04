Woman shot in northeast Amarillo, police investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and wounded early this morning on Ridgemere Boulevard.
At around 3 a.m., the Amarillo Police Department reported that it was called to Ridgemere Boulevard for a 42 year old woman who had been shot in the upper body.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, said the Department, with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made, and the incident is reported to be investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.
